One more case of COVID-19 diagnosed in Queensland

Another man has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today.

He is a close contact of the man diagnosed earlier in the week, and is understood to be a friend. The state’s total active cases in the community now sits at two.

Eighteen further close contacts have been identified and are awaiting test results.

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today. (9News)



“That is very good news and like I said, the next two days are going to be critical for us,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We are a little bit concerned about people who attended the Carindale shopping … between noon and 2.16pm on Saturday, so if you were there then, we would like you to come forward and get tested.”

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said that new case resides in Strathpine, a suburb in the Moreton Bay region.

“We are talking to him at the moment

to find where he has been so we can let the community know,” she said.

“Information will be available later today and we will put that on our website.”

On Thursday, a 26-year-old man from Stafford, in Brisbane’s north, tested positive for the disease after being infectious in the community for almost a week.

Ms Palaszczuk said that there is “no cause for alarm” yet, as authorities race to determine the source of the contamination.

It was revealed overnight that the strain the man contracted is that of the highly infectious UK variant, which was linked to a previous positive case, a doctor at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The likelihood that there are more active cases in the community continues to grow as Queensland residents queue up for tests.

The man visited at least 12 venues while infectious over the course of the week.

State governments order the country have ordered recent arrivals from the affected area to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

The orders cover anyone in Victoria who had been in Brisbane or the neighbouring Moreton Bay region since March 12 and anyone in South Australia or the ACT who had visited the areas since March 20.

NSW, Tasmania and Western Australia also updated their advice to visitors and travellers but did not impose an order to self-isolate.