Olivia Jade Reveals a Valuable Lesson She Learned After Discussing About Being ‘Publicly Shamed’

Olivia Jade is reflecting on the backlash that she faced after her famous parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulo, were arrested for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. In a TikTok video on Friday, March 26, the 21-year-old star shared what the past few years have taught her.

She recalled her conversation with a “very inspirational woman” who gave her an important lesson. “We were talking about being publicly shamed and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start to compare it to yours,’ ” Olivia said. “And she looked at me and said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 ft. of water and you’re drowning in 30, we’re both still drowning.’ ”

Impressed by the words, the YouTube personality added, “I think about that quote everyday because it’s so true and such a bigger message to our world right now. I think we’re all very quick to judge. I think we’re all very quick to put people down.” She later said, “I just want everyone remember, if your feelings are hurting [and] if they’re valid to you, they’re valid.”

“It doesn’t matter if someone is going through worse, you’re allowed to have a hard time in this world,” she continued. “But that doesn’t take away from somebody else, and that shouldn’t take away from you. We’re all human beings.”

This isn’t the first time for Olivia to address the public backlash that she faced amid the scandal. She previously appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk” to share her side of the story. “I know that sounds so silly but in the bubble that I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. And a lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff that advantaged them… It’s not fair and it’s not right. But it was happening, right? And so when this first came out, I was like, I don’t really understand what’s wrong with this.”

In the interview, Olivia also revealed she chose not to return to the University of Southern California. “I never went back. I was too embarrassed… I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly. So there was no point in me trying to go back,” she said.