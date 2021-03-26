Odegaard reveals which players he asked for advice on Arsenal move

Martin Odegaard has revealed he asked three fellow Norwegian players for advice before he joined Arsenal on loan in January.

After failing to secure a regular role under Zinedine Zidane in the first half of the season at Real Madrid, the 22-year-old opted for a move to the Premier League.

Before moving to England, the playmaker quizzed three of his countrymen who had previously played in the division.

What was said?

Asked about Everton striker Josh King and Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, Odegaard told the Premier League’s official YouTube channel: “Yeah, I spoke to both of them.

“I also spoke to another guy who used to play at Fulham, Stefan Johansen. He was the former captain of the national team so I spoke to him to know a little bit about the league and how they saw the league.

“They had only good things to say about the league and everything here from the football and they told me a lot of good things.

“The Premier League is really big in Norway so I grew up watching it every week and everyone in Norway follows the league so close. It’s a dream to be able to play here.”

How has Odegaard fared at Arsenal?

Odegaard has impressed during his short time in north London, becoming a key part of Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The playmaker has recorded two goals in 12 appearances with the Gunners, while starting each of the club’s last six Premier League games.

Could Odegaard’s move be made permanent?

Arsenal do not have a purchase option in their loan agreement with Real Madrid, but they have agreed to sit down with the Spanish giants in the summer to discuss what could happen next with the 22-year-old, whose future at Santiago Bernabeu is far from certain.

Odegaard spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad before returning to the Spanish capital, but he never fully earned the trust of Zidane in the first half of the season.

Arsenal will be hoping they can use that to their advantage in the summer when they start talks over Odegaard.

