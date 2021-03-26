Odds for the 2021 Masters Tournament

The Masters will be back in its traditional April slot for 2021 (April 8-11). Tiger Woods won’t be at Augusta National, but Dustin Johnson will, and he’ll be looking to repeat as Masters champion. But, he’s obviously not the only golfer oddsmakers like.

Here’s a look at some of the top 2021 Masters’ odds (as of March 26), courtesy of BetOnline.ag, heading into this year’s tournament.