Odds for the 2021 Masters Tournament

The Masters will be back in its traditional April slot for 2021 (April 8-11). Tiger Woods won’t be at Augusta National, but Dustin Johnson will, and he’ll be looking to repeat as Masters champion. But, he’s obviously not the only golfer oddsmakers like.
Here’s a look at some of the top 2021 Masters’ odds (as of March 26), courtesy of BetOnline.ag, heading into this year’s tournament.
Day has not won since May 2018, and his lone major victory came at the 2015 PGA Championship. He did tie for seventh at Pebble Beach in February, so maybe that’s why bookmakers have had some top-25 love for Day. Before missing the Masters cut in 2020, Day finished inside the top 10 in his previous nine trips to Augusta. Day is the classic longshot that’s worth rooting on.
Sungjae Im (50/1)
Im was among the top golfers in the world, as of the March 21 World Golf Ranking), and he had three top-10 finishes this season as of late March. There’s also the fact that Im tied for second at the 2020 Masters. What was more impressive about that finish was that it was Im’s first time playing the event. Thus, it will be interesting to see how he fares with the Augusta track relatively fresh in his mind.
Matthew Fitzpatrick (50/1)
Fitzpatrick is getting decent “underdog” odds, and he appears to be back on good terms with Bryson DeChambeau, after jabbing at the latter’s bulging physical appearance. Those are positives for Fitzpatrick, among the top-20 golfers in the world, who has one top-10 finish over six starts at the Masters. In his last four appearances at Augusta, Fitzpatrick has not finished above a tie for 21st.
From 2013-’17, Matsuyama posted seven top-10 finishes in 19 major starts. In his 11 major appearances since Matsuyama has not placed better than a tie for 13th. Is Matsuyama losing his shine as a major contender? Perhaps, but that T13 came last year at Augusta. He’s still certainly someone to watch, but in terms of putting some underdog betting action on Matsuyama, there might be better options.
Since the turn of the calendar, things have gone well in 2021 for Berger. He posted four top-10 finishes in his first six tournaments of the year, highlighted by his dramatic victory at Pebble Beach. So, why isn’t Berger getting better odds at Augusta? Perhaps because he has not played there since 2018 when he finished tied for 32nd. That was only the third time he played the Masters, with a T10 from 2016 in his tournament debut as a career-best.
Tyrell Hatton (45/1)
It’s somewhat surprising to see Hatton getting odds that rank him among the 20-best golfers in the Masters field. Why? Because in his four starts at Augusta, Hatton missed the cut twice, including 2020, and tied for 44th and 56th in the other two. In fact, Hatton missed the cut in each of the three majors from 2020. The fact he’s ranked inside the world’s top 10 after winning at Abu Dhabi in January, probably leads to his likability with oddsmakers.
Simpson’s only major victory to date came at the U.S. Open, back in 2012. But, he tends to find himself in major contention more times than not. That’s been the case at Augusta, where he tied for fifth in 2019 and followed last year with a tie for 10th. Simpson is just a solid player, who, if he gets hot over the weekend, has the experience and mettle to likely deal with the pressure of attempting to win a major.
The 43-year-old Casey is still searching for his first major, and he has five top-10 finishes at the Masters during his stellar career. Casey also has three top-10 tournament finishes since late January, including tying for fifth at both the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship. It would be a special moment, for sure, should Casey find himself a major champion. And with these odds, it might be worth giving up some spare change on Casey.
Cameron Smith (40/1)
Smith should be excited to return to Augusta. It wasn’t long ago, November to be exact when Smith tied for second at the 2020 Masters. That was two years removed from his T5 at the Masters. If Smith is going to win his first major, it would make sense that he does it at Augusta. Smith is also a likable guy, who enjoys the game and goes about his business without much fanfare.
There should be plenty of eyes on Hovland come the Masters. He was the low amateur at Augusta in 2019 but didn’t play in the November version of the event. Winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December, then ties for second at the Farmers and World Golf Championships-Workday Confession, had many pundits of the PGA Tour thinking Hovland is ready to break out. However, the bloom somewhat came off the rose when Hovland tied for 49th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and missed the cut at The Players Championship.
In his first nine starts of the 2020-21 season, Reed has five top-20 finishes and won the Farmers Insurance Open. Plenty of golf fans, and some PGA Tour members, don’t like Reed, but the guy can still play some golf. Augusta is the site of Reed’s lone major victory, from 2018, and he tied for 10th there last year. He’s someone who should not be counted out, and getting him at these odds is somewhat enticing.
Would it be a story if Westwood, knocking on the door of 48-years old, finally won his first major championship at the Masters? After placing second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in consecutive weeks, there’s some reason to believe it can actually happen. Since his first trip to Augusta in 1997, Westwood has finished in the top 10 eight times. Most recently, a tie for second in 2016.
Finau was one of the bigger names to make an early exit at The Players Championship. But, since mid-November, he was five finishes inside the top 8. Including a tie for second at the Farmers Insurance Open and runner-up finish at The Genesis. Finau also has a habit of contending at majors. His T38 at the Masters in 2020 marked the first time in three tries at Augusta that he didn’t place in the top 10. Since the start of the 2018 season, Finau recorded top-10 finishes in seven of 11 major starts.
In terms of the World Golf Ranking, Cantlay is among the top 10 golfers. Maybe that’s why bookmakers continuously show Cantlay love when it comes to being among the favorites to win a major. More to Cantlay’s defense, he tied for ninth at Augusta in 2019 and was T17 last season. There’s a good chance we’ll see Cantlay’s name on the first page of the leaderboard at some point over the weekend, but does he have enough to actually close the deal?
Getting Morikawa at these are odds is pretty appealing. Especially, after he won his first World Golf Championships event in February. The 2020 PGA Championship winner has only played in four majors since turning pro, and one of those was at the Masters. Last season, when he tied for 44th. Morikawa continues to play beyond his years, but it will be interesting to see how he handles his second pro trip to Augusta. And if it’s better than the first.
Koepka is still getting odds, but uncertainty surrounds his status for the Masters since dropping out of The Players Championship in early March. Koepka, the four-time major winner who tied for second at the Masters in 2019 and seventh last year, told Golfweek he underwent recent knee surgery. That leaves Augusta in doubt for Koepka, whose last tournament victory came at the St. Jude Invitational in July 2019. Even if he stays in the field, can Koepka be a serious contender due to his health?
Missing the cut at The Players Championship — end a run of 22 straight cuts — might have been a wake-up call for Schauffele, who posted back-to-back T2s at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Phoenix Open earlier this year. It’s understandable to consider that a blip in Schauffele’s progress. Especially considering his track record at majors (seven top 10s in 14 starts). It was two years ago that Schauffele tied for second at the Masters. Is he ready to take the next step?
Rory may no longer be a perennial favorite when it comes to the majors, but he’s worth following during the Masters week. That’s because this is still the only major he hasn’t won, so motivation should not be a problem. There’s also the fact that he’s placed inside the top 10 at Augusta in six of his last seven starts. Including last year, when he tied for fifth. So, maybe he’s worth throwing a few bucks down on McIlroy for fun.
The oddsmakers apparently think Spieth is capable of winning his first tournament since 2017. At the Masters no less. Spieth, who’s shown a 2021 resurgence with T4s at Phoenix and the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a tie for third at Pebble Beach, won the 2015 Masters. He also finished third there in 2018. There are plenty of golf fans rooting for Spieth to win again, but there are also other big-time golfers playing well enough to overshadow him at the moment.
Another year, another chance for Rahm to shed the moniker of “Best Golfer Never to Win a Major.” And really, if there’s any place Rahm should win his first major championship it would be Augusta. He’s made four starts at the Masters and finished inside the top 10 in each of the last three. However, Rahm and his wife Kelley are expecting their first child around April 10, so even the Spaniard said it might not be a wise decision to wager on him. In case he’s forced to leave Augusta for the biggest day of his life.
The recent winner of The Players Championship, Thomas is in good form and should feel confident about his chances at Augusta. Also, because Thomas finished fourth at the 2020 Masters. Then again, there’s that pressure subtly building on Thomas to win a second major. It’s been almost four years since Thomas won the U.S. Open, and he’s placed inside the top eight at three major tournaments since.
Bryson DeChambeau (9/1)
Looking for some entertainment value while watching the Masters this season, just keep your eyes on DeChambeau. The machine seems locked in after winning the Arnold Palmer and finishing tied for third at The Players Championship in back-to-back weeks. He also seems to be getting along with the aforementioned Matthew Fitzpatrick. On the flip side, it’s also important to point out that the reigning U.S. Open champ’s best Augusta finish in four starts was a T21 when he was low amateur in 2016. DeChambeau should exude drama all weekend.
Johnson looks to become the first golfer to repeat as Masters champion since Tiger Woods in 2001 and ’02. The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, DJ can play comfortably confident at August this year. Why? Because he’s won there before and that victory got the monkey off his back of not winning more than one major. He’s an easy favorite and one who has finished in the top 10 in each of his last five starts at Augusta.
