NWHL announces zero COVID positive tests

The NWHL released information on its COVID testing prior to this weekend’s Isobel Cup Playoffs, and it’s all good news. There were zero positive test results among the PCR tests administered to players and team personnel traveling to Boston, zero positive test results among the rapid tests administered prior to boarding transportation to Boston and zero positive test results from the rapid tests administered upon arrival at Warrior Ice Arena prior to Friday’s semifinals.

This is great news for the NWHL, which had to postpone the playoffs earlier this year thanks to outbreaks at its tournament in Lake Placid. The Toronto Six and Boston Pride will kick things off Friday before the Minnesota Whitecaps and Connecticut Whale battle in the second semifinal. The winners will compete for the Isobel Cup on Saturday night.

All three games will be televised on NBCSN and streamed on the NBC Sports app in the U.S.. The games will be streamed on Twitch in Canada and other international markets.