NWHL announces zero COVID positive tests

The NWHL released information on its COVID testing prior to this weekend’s Isobel Cup Playoffs, and it’s all good news. There were zero positive test results among the PCR tests administered to players and team personnel traveling to Boston, zero positive test results among the rapid tests administered prior to boarding transportation to Boston and zero positive test results from the rapid tests administered upon arrival at Warrior Ice Arena prior to Friday’s semifinals.
This is great news for the NWHL, which had to postpone the playoffs earlier this year thanks to outbreaks at its tournament in Lake Placid. The Toronto Six and Boston Pride will kick things off Friday before the Minnesota Whitecaps and Connecticut Whale battle in the second semifinal. The winners will compete for the Isobel Cup on Saturday night.
All three games will be televised on NBCSN and streamed on the NBC Sports app in the U.S.. The games will be streamed on Twitch in Canada and other international markets.
- Troy Josephs
has been loaned to HC Lugano for the rest of the season after his Swiss League playoff run ended. The former Pittsburgh Penguins prospect has been a star in that lower league, scoring 89 points in 75 games over the last two seasons. The jump to the National League, Switzerland’s top tier, will be a good test for the offensive skills he has always shown.
- Thomas Drance and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic teamed up to find some “perfect fits” for the trade deadline, playing the roles of general managers to speculate on potential trade scenarios. Among them is Kyle Palmieri reuniting with Lou Lamoriello in New York but also some more interesting ideas like the Carolina Hurricanes acquiring Adam Lowry from the Winnipeg Jets. The pair of scribes don’t suggest for a minute that these trades are brewing but provide some analysis on what deadline deals might look like.