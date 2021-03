Article content

Nissan Motor Co Ltd canceled all production at its assembly plants at Smyrna, Tennessee, and Canton, Mississippi, for April 1 and 5, the Japanese automobile manufacturer said on Friday.

Production at its Aguascalientes Plant 1 in Mexico is also canceled on the same days, Nissan said.

The company said production is expected to resume at its Smyrna and Canton facilities on April 6. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)