Nicola Peltz Makes Matching Necklaces From Wisdom Teeth for Her and Fiance Brooklyn Beckham

The ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ actress has proudly shown off a pair of matching gold necklaces she made for herself and husband-to-be from their wisdom teeth.

Brooklyn Beckham‘s fiancee Nicola Peltz has had the couple’s wisdom teeth turned into gold necklaces.

The 26-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to show off the unusual gift she got for her future husband and herself to wear around their necks.

“I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Brooklyn – whose parents are retired soccer ace David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham – gushed over the “best gift” from his “amazing fiancee” and hailed Nicola “the best thing that has ever happened” to him.

“Words can’t discribe (sic) how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever …,” he wrote on his own Stories. “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancee x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Nicola’s unique gift comes after Brooklyn got a permanent tribute to his partner on his body.

In January (21), he showed off the love letter from Nicola – who he asked to be his wife in July – tattooed on his back.

Rumor has it, the couple planned a double ceremony, one at her home state of Florida and the other at his estate in the Cotswolds, for their nuptials. They allegedly planned to tie the knot in September this year but decided to push it back due to the ongoing pandemic.