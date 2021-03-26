New on Netflix US this month: Every movie and TV show being added in April

Lots of brand-new content is coming to Netflix in April.

In terms of the original titles, there is sci-fi thriller Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette (arriving in the US on 22 April). There’s also a new docuseries from Jenji Kohan, Worn Stories (1 April), drama Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba and Caleg McLaughlin (2 April), comedy Thunder Force starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer (9 April), and more.

In regards to the list of licensed titles, there’s 2011 rom-com Friends With Benefits starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, 2001 comedy Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon, 1964 musical My Fair Lady starring Audrey Hepburn, 2009 drama The Time Traveler’s Wife starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams, Oscar-nominated comedy August: Osage County starring Meryl Streep, and plenty more.

Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in April below.

ORIGINAL CONTENT

MOVIES

1 April

Tersanjung the Movie

(Netflix)

2 April

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

Sky High

9 April

Thunder Force

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

12 April

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

14 April

The Soul

15 April

Ride or Die

16 April

Ajeeb Daastaans

Into the Beat

23 April

Tell Me When

29 April

Things Heard & Seen

(NETFLIX © 2021 )

TV

1 April

Prank Encounters: Season 2

2 April

The Serpent

7 April

The Big Day: Collection 2

Snabba Cash

The Wedding Coach

14 April

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Circle: Season 2

Law School

16 April

Why Are You Like This

18 April

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2

21 April

Zero

(ATTILA SZVACSEK/NETFLIX)

23 April

Shadow and Bone

27 April

Fatma

28 April

Sexify

30 April

The Innocent

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Kids and Family

5 April

Family Reunion: Part 3

6 April

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

13 April

Mighty Express: Season 3

16 April

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

20 April

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2

27 April

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

30 April

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Licensed Content

Movies

1 April

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

3 April

Escape from Planet Earth

4 April

What Lies Below

5 April

Coded Bias

10 April

The Stand-In

11 April

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

15 April

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

16 April

Crimson Peak

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper’s Wife

19 April

Miss Sloan

23 April

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

27 April

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

TV

1 April

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

12 April

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

13 April

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

19 April

PJ Masks: Season 3

Documentary

1 April

Magical Andes: Season 2

Worn Stories

‘Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute’ (Netflix / The Recording Academy)

7 April

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

13 April

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

14 April

Why Did You Kill Me?

22 April

Life in Color with David Attenborough

28 April

Headspace Guide to Sleep

Anime

8 April

The Way of the Househusband

29 April

Yasuke