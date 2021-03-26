New on Netflix US this month: Every movie and TV show being added in April

Lots of brand-new content is coming to Netflix in April.
In terms of the original titles, there is sci-fi thriller Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette (arriving in the US on 22 April). There’s also a new docuseries from Jenji Kohan, Worn Stories (1 April), drama Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba and Caleg McLaughlin (2 April), comedy Thunder Force starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer (9 April), and more.
In regards to the list of licensed titles, there’s 2011 rom-com Friends With Benefits starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, 2001 comedy Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon, 1964 musical My Fair Lady starring Audrey Hepburn, 2009 drama The Time Traveler’s Wife starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams, Oscar-nominated comedy August: Osage County starring Meryl Streep, and plenty more.
Find the full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in April below.
ORIGINAL CONTENT
MOVIES
1 April
Tersanjung the Movie
2 April
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
Sky High
9 April
Thunder Force
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
12 April
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
14 April
The Soul
15 April
Ride or Die
16 April
Ajeeb Daastaans
Into the Beat
23 April
Tell Me When
29 April
Things Heard & Seen
TV
1 April
Prank Encounters: Season 2
2 April
The Serpent
7 April
The Big Day: Collection 2
Snabba Cash
The Wedding Coach
14 April
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
The Circle: Season 2
Law School
16 April
Why Are You Like This
18 April
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2
21 April
Zero
23 April
Shadow and Bone
27 April
Fatma
28 April
Sexify
30 April
The Innocent
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
Kids and Family
5 April
Family Reunion: Part 3
6 April
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
13 April
Mighty Express: Season 3
16 April
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
20 April
Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2
27 April
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
30 April
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Licensed Content
Movies
1 April
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
3 April
Escape from Planet Earth
4 April
What Lies Below
5 April
Coded Bias
10 April
The Stand-In
11 April
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
15 April
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
16 April
Crimson Peak
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper’s Wife
19 April
Miss Sloan
23 April
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
27 April
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
TV
1 April
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
12 April
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
13 April
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
19 April
PJ Masks: Season 3
Documentary
1 April
Magical Andes: Season 2
Worn Stories
7 April
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
13 April
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
14 April
Why Did You Kill Me?
22 April
Life in Color with David Attenborough
28 April
Headspace Guide to Sleep
Anime
8 April
The Way of the Househusband
29 April
Yasuke