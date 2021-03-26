Netflix to Launch 40 New Anime Shows After ‘Blood of Zeus’ Win

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Netflix Inc. will almost double its number of Japanese-style anime releases this year, stepping up its fight against AT&T Inc. and Sony Corp. for original content that appeals to Asian viewers.

The world’s largest paid-streaming service will launch 40 new anime titles this year, it said in a statement Saturday during a virtual animation expo from Japan — where half of Netflix’s 5 million subscribing households watch an average of five hours of the shows each month.

The move is part of a push for original content to appeal to audiences in Asia, one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets, as its home market of North America reaches saturation point. Following the success of anime movie “Demon Slayer,” — last year’s fourth highest-grossing film globally and Japan’s best-selling title ever — entertainment companies are increasingly vying for a slice of the $23 billion industry.

“We want to be able to pride ourselves as being the top entertainment destination with good quality content,” Taiki Sakurai, Netflix’s chief anime producer, said in an interview. “The growth of our business is directly connected to the growth of our anime.”

Read more: Netflix Plans $500 Million Spending in Korea to Crack Asia