NCT, IU, ACE, Seoul Fashion Week

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: it is IU’s world and we are all just living in it. 🤩The phenomenal singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, performer, and all-around star released her fifth studio album this week, Lilac, and it’s truly a masterclass in talent, songwriting, and artistic vision.

Lilac is IU’s first full full-length album in four years and is an honest, introspective love letter to her twenties as she bids it farewell to embark on a new era as a thirty-year-old. She wrote every song on the album including its eponymous single “Lilac,” a funky disco track that compares the end of her twenties to a beautiful spring day filled with falling flowers.

In true IU fashion, the music video for “Lilac” is filled with little references to her career — like the board at the back of the train station that’s filled with references to her past album titles — and fans are already starting to share their theories online about what it truly means. Let me know your theories below too!

This week also saw the release of Stray Kids’ “조각,” Itzy’s “Midzy,” CLC’s Sorn’s “Run,” so be sure to check those out too! ✨