Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Evan Peters to play infamous serial killer in Ryan Murphy series

American Horror Story star Evan Peters has been cast to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming Netflix show.

The limited series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will explore how Dahmer was able to go for so long without being caught by police.

Dahmer is regarded as one of the world’s worst murderers, who was convicted of killing 16 boys and young men between 1978 to 1991.

He was known in the media as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or “Milwaukee Monster”, as many of his later murders involved necrophilia or cannibalism.

While he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and a personality disorder, he was found to be legally sane at his trial, where he was sentenced to life in prison.

