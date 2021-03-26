Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Evan Peters to play infamous serial killer in Ryan Murphy series

American Horror Story star Evan Peters has been cast to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming Netflix show.

The limited series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will explore how Dahmer was able to go for so long without being caught by police.

Dahmer is regarded as one of the world’s worst murderers, who was convicted of killing 16 boys and young men between 1978 to 1991.

He was known in the media as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or “Milwaukee Monster”, as many of his later murders involved necrophilia or cannibalism.

While he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and a personality disorder, he was found to be legally sane at his trial, where he was sentenced to life in prison.

He was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

Deadline reported in October that Monster will be told predominantly from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims, as well as his neighbour Glenda Cleveland, who repeatedly tried to alert law officials about Dahmer’s erratic behaviour.

Cleveland first contacted police in 1991 after her daughter and niece told her they had witnessed a teenage boy, Konerak Sinthasomphone, fleeing Dahmer’s apartment.

She later said in interviews that she believed her being black played a role in the police not taking her calls seriously.

Murphy’s series will reportedly show at least 10 of the instances where Dahmer was almost caught, but ultimately let go.

Evan Peters will star as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s new series (Getty Images)

Carl Franklin, who directed four episodes of Mindhunter last year, will direct the first episode.

Peters will be joined by another Ryan Murphy favourite, Niecy Nash, along with Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J Brown and Colin Ford, Deadline reports. They join the previously announced cast member Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), who will play Dahmer’s father.

A number of films and documentaries have been made about Dahmer, who has been portrayed by actors including Jeremy Renner, Ross Lynch, and Carl Crew.

Monster was the latest project to be announced as part of Murphy’s Netflix deal, following limited series including Hollywood, and his films The Boys in the Band and The Prom.

Murphy is also behind the Netflix/ABC series Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, and The Politician.