Miley Cyrus Flirtatiously Bites Yungblud’s Finger on Apparent Boozy Night Out

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker is reportedly drinking while cozying up to the British rocker at the bar on the Sunset Strip, three months after saying she had been sober for five weeks.

Miley Cyrus just can’t be tamed. The actress/singer appeared to have a wild night out on Thursday, March 25 a bar at the Sunset Strip, during which she was also spotted getting flirtatious with English rocker Yungblud.

The 28-year-old star seemed to be in party mode at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles that night. Having fun with a close group of friends in a private corner, she was seen knocking back shots, sipping on beers and flirting with the red-haired musician.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, Miley, who sported a gray crop top with messy blonde bedhead and smoky eyeshadow, was seen taking several shots of Corona beer while chatting with her friends. At one point, Yungblud was seen walking over to stroke her hair sweetly.

In another picture, the former boyfriend of Halsey sat next to Miley as he laid his legs across her lap. They were reportedly giggling and touching before appearing to steal a kiss. Another photo showed Yungblud giving his finger to Miley, who flirtatiously bit it.

“She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life,” a source describes Miley’s flirtatious night out with Yungblud. “There was a vibe between them and they didn’t take their eyes off of each other,” the witness adds to E! News. “It definitely looked like something is going on between them.”

Another source tells Page Six that Miley gave patrons a mini-concert of sorts when she suddenly burst into song. “Miley randomly started singing something at the table and everyone from the restaurant turned around and looked and was like, ‘OMG, it’s Miley Cyrus,’ ” the eyewitness says.

“It’s as if they were talking about a song, so she just belted out a line,” the source dishes, adding that the singing lasted “like two secs.” Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek was reportedly spotted among the group and sporting a “cute little mustache.”

Miley’s boozy night out with Yungblud comes three months after she revealed in a January Rolling Stone cover story that she had broken her sobriety during the pandemic, but stated she was back on the wagon. “Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober,” she told the mag. “Then by 27, [November 2019] I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks.”