Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott ‘is the keystone’ of Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was unable to attend the press conference to announce Dak Prescott’s contract extension earlier this month. Regardless, he was very excited to have his franchise quarterback locked up.

“Dak is the keystone of this team,” McCarthy said during a news conference Thursday, according to ESPN’s John Keim. “I’m excited about Year 2 on offense. In a lot of ways, we didn’t feel like we got to have a Year 1.”

Prescott has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since 2016. He appeared in just five games last season before suffering a gruesome season-ending ankle injury.

Despite playing just five games in 2020, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns. He was on track to break Peyton Manning’s single-season passing yards record prior to his injury.

Earlier this month, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was happy to “overpay” Prescott. Of course, Jones believes the young quarterback will help the franchise win a Super Bowl title for the first time since 1996.

If he doesn’t show improvement over the next few years, Jones might be regretting his choice. For now, though, everyone seems happy and looking forward to the 2021 campaign.