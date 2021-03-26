Michael Douglas Struggles With Short-Term Memory, Insists It’s Not Caused by Weed

WENN

When he’s holed up at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 76-year-old ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’ actor realizes that he has short-term memory issues.

AceShowbiz –

The COVID-19 pandemic has made Michael Douglas realise his short-term memory is no longer “fine.”

The “Wall Street” star initially attributed the loss of recent events to his previous years-long use of marijuana, but he has since come to the conclusion that can’t be the only reason for his struggles, and now he’s trying to get to the bottom of it.

The 76 year old told AARP the Magazine, “During this COVID-19 period, doing much more couch potato-ing, I have been shocked by the reduction of my stamina. And my long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not.”

“I used to blame it on pot. But I’ve got some friends who’ve been smoking as long as I have and have fabulous memories, so I don’t think that’s the issue. I’m researching it.”

Besides having issues with short-term memory, Michael Douglas battled 4-scale cancer on the base of his tongue back in 2010. When asked in a 2013 interview if he regretted his drinking and smoking habit, known as causes of throat cancer, the actor was quoted as saying, “No. Because without wanting to get too specific, this particular cancer is caused by HPV (Human Papillomavirus), which actually comes about from cunnilingus.”

His relationship with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, whom he married in 2000, became estranged later that year, but they reconciled and moved back into living under the same roof again after a few months.

While the cause of his rocky marriage was unclear, he admitted in 2015 that he regretted his remarks about oral sex. “I so regretted any embarrassment that it caused Catherine. And her family,” he said.