Mandy Moore Returns to Work One Month After Giving Birth

The ‘Candy’ hitmaker is back on the set, reuniting with her TV co-stars and filming their hit television series ‘This Is Us’ only a month after delivering her first child.

Mandy Moore has returned to work on TV hit “This Is Us” just one month after becoming a first-time mother.

The actress/singer gave birth to son August, nicknamed Gus, in late February (21), and on Thursday (25Mar21), she shared photos from her first day back on set as she prepared to reprise her role as family matriarch Rebecca Pearson.

Sharing a selfie, in which she wore a face mask while having her hair styled, she wrote on her Instagram Story timeline, “Mom is BACK at work!!!”

“Beck is back (sic),” she added beside a second shot, revealing her baby and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, were supporting her on set.

“So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me).”

Mandy then posted a third selfie, dressed in her character’s costume of brown turtleneck and denim skirt, and corrected her own misspelling of her alter ego’s name, “And when I mean Beck, I clearly meant Bec (sic).”

Little Gus is Mandy’s first child with musician Taylor. The couple wed in 2018.

The actress previously credited her “This Is Us” role for “activating [her] maternal side.” At the beginning of the TV show, she knew very little about kids and had to learn how to change diapers and care for babies from crew members on the set.

“I didn’t know how to change a diaper,” so she opened up in an interview with Conan O’Brien. “I had crew members showing me how to change a diaper.”