Madonna Faces Backlash for Allegedly Photoshopping Face Onto Another Woman’s Body

A fan, who claims it’s her body in the promotional image for Madge’s 2015 album ‘Rebel Heart’, says she’s flattered that the singer used her photo, but she demands credit.

Madonna has been known for her ever-changing appearance, but she may have gone too far with one of her methods. The singer has been accused of Photoshopping her face onto another woman’s body. To make matter worse, she allegedly didn’t get the woman’s permission beforehand to use the photo.

TikTok user Amelia M. Goldie claimed in a now-viral video that the 62-year-old songstress Photoshopped her face onto Amelia’s body for an image to promote her 2015 album “Rebel Heart”. When she first saw the picture, she “thought it was a joke” and didn’t take it seriously until she saw it on Madge’s official Instagram account.

“I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response,” Amelia told BuzzFead after her TikTok video gained steam. While she’s “flattered” that the “Like a Virgin” songstress used her picture, the 28-year-old social media user still demands credit.

“I [would] definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!” she admitted to the site. The fan added, “I think if you’re going to play somebody else’s body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!”

Amelia said after her TikTok video went viral, she has received “thousands of comments” on her social media pages. She went on sharing, “I’ve been told it’s a great ‘party flex,’ which makes me laugh. I told it at a job interview and they loved it.”

Madonna and her camp have not responded to Amelia’s claims, but social media users have come up with their judgment on the star’s alleged dishonest action. “Horrible photoshop and you’re a horrible thief!!!!” one person commented.

“That’s probably the photoshop level I had when I was 11,” another mocked the pop superstar. A third user thinks it’s a serious matter, writing, “How is this even still up? You stole someone’s photograph. Guys seriously start reporting this photo whoever scrolls and finds this!!”