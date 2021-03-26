Lynch confirms 49ers will draft QB with third overall pick

As can be seen in the video above, Wyche explains that the first thing Lynch did was call Garoppolo once Friday’s blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins was completed. Lynch wanted to clarify that Garoppolo was in their plans.

When Wyche broached the topic of a trade involving Jimmy G on draft night, Lynch conceded he’d have to take those calls and that teams have been “circling” around Garoppolo.

If San Francisco can somehow convince Garoppolo to buy in to being essentially a bridge starter for someone to then take his job in 2022, more power to the organization. That’s a heck of an operation.

Then again, maybe the 49ers and Garoppolo won’t have a choice if a trade or release isn’t executed soon enough.

Prospects like Justin Fields and Trey Lance come to mind as deserving of being top-three picks but may need a season to sit on the bench and learn from a veteran.

By the way, there’s no shame in that. Patrick Mahomes did that in Kansas City behind Alex Smith, and look how well that turned out for the Chiefs. Kyle Shanahan is the Niners head coach and is in charge of an extremely complex offense that’s highly esteemed for being QB-friendly yet is incredibly complex to learn.

How Garoppolo takes Friday’s news may well determine how Lynch proceeds to fill out his quarterback depth chart. If Garoppolo wants out, maybe a more pro-ready QB like Mac Jones is the pick. However, chances are the 49ers love either Fields or Lance and will have a mentor in place for them whether it’s Garoppolo or not.

Lynch must know Garoppolo trade market will be limited