Lou Williams considered retirement after trade to Hawks

Despite his disappointment, Williams also said he is excited to rejoin the Hawks and continue his career in his “backyard.”

Williams has spent the last four seasons in Los Angeles, where he averaged 19.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36% from deep — the best stretch of his career.

The 34-year-old has moved around a lot throughout his career, also spending time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

In just under 22 minutes per game with the Clippers this season, Williams has averaged 12.1 points on 10.2 shots per contest, his lowest scoring output since 2013-14.

Williams will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season. It’s unclear if he will consider retirement during the offseason.