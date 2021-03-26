Leonard Fournette returning to Bucs on one-year deal

Fournette played a significant role in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run last season. The 26-year-old took over as the Bucs’ top running back in Week 14, and Tampa Bay went 7-0 with him in the starting lineup. In four playoff games, he totaled 448 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage, including 135 total yards and a score in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Fournette signing essentially just leaves Antonio Brown on the board for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has already re-signed Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Ndamukong Suh, Donovan Smith, Kevin Minter and Ryan Succop.

The Buccaneers have reportedly not ruled out bringing Brown back in 2021. He served as a solid No. 3 receiver behind Godwin and Mike Evans, but the 32-year-old is still exploring his options.