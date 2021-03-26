Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — March 25

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
Selena Gomez missed her BFF Taylor Swift:
2.
Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 24th anniversary of her iconic film, Selena:
3.
Taylor Zakhar Perez took a trip out to the desert:
6.
Rosario Dawson showed off her La Borinqueña baseball cap (for those wondering, La Borinqueña is a comic book character):
7.
Tyler Posey recorded new music:
8.
Édgar Ramírez took a quiz to find out how well he knows Spanish slang from throughout Latin America:
9.
Barbie Ferreira served face, face, and more face:
11.
Christian Aguilera had a gray day:
12.
Salma Hayek read a book about Frida Kahlo while recovering from a sprained ankle:
13.
Rafael De La Fuente shared this behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Dynasty:
14.
Bad Bunny teased his upcoming Adidas collab:
15.
Gabriel Iglesias took a photo with his beloved dogos Risa and Vinnie:
16.
Manny MUA wanted to know what everyone’s favorite Marvel movie was:
17.
Danna Paola had a fun lunch with her fellow Elite cast mates in Madrid:
19.
And finally, America Ferrera posted this behind-the-scenes video of herself filming the final episode of Superstore:
