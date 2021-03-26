Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — March 25

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

Selena Gomez missed her BFF Taylor Swift:

2.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 24th anniversary of her iconic film, Selena:

3.

Taylor Zakhar Perez took a trip out to the desert:

4.

Maluma appeared in a cover story for GQ México y Latinoamérica:

5.

Anya Taylor-Joy appeared in a cover story for Vanity Fair:

6.

Rosario Dawson showed off her La Borinqueña baseball cap (for those wondering, La Borinqueña is a comic book character):

7.

Tyler Posey recorded new music:

8.

Édgar Ramírez took a quiz to find out how well he knows Spanish slang from throughout Latin America:

9.

Barbie Ferreira served face, face, and more face:

10.

Kandy Muse collaborated with Patrick Starrr on a YouTube video for Patrick’s channel:

11.

Christian Aguilera had a gray day:

12.

Salma Hayek read a book about Frida Kahlo while recovering from a sprained ankle:

13.

Rafael De La Fuente shared this behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Dynasty:

14.

Bad Bunny teased his upcoming Adidas collab:

15.

Gabriel Iglesias took a photo with his beloved dogos Risa and Vinnie:

16.

Manny MUA wanted to know what everyone’s favorite Marvel movie was:

17.

Danna Paola had a fun lunch with her fellow Elite cast mates in Madrid:

18.

Demi Lovato appeared on Entertainment Weekly‘s digital cover, as well as interview with them:

19.

And finally, America Ferrera posted this behind-the-scenes video of herself filming the final episode of Superstore:

