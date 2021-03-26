Lady GaGa’s Mother Claims Her Daughter Is ‘on the Path Towards Healing’ After Frightening Dognapping

WENN/Dennis Van Tine

When discussing about her Born This Way foundation, Cynthia Germanotta shares an update on the ‘Paparazzi’ hitmaker’s condition weeks after two of her dogs were snatched in terrifying incident.

AceShowbiz –

Lady GaGa‘s mother is offering fans a great update weeks after the dramatic kidnapping of the “Bad Romance” hitmaker’s dogs. When making a TV appearance to talk about her Born This Way foundation, Cynthia Germanotta assured that her singer daughter is on the path to healing over the frightening incident.

During a Wednesday, March 24 interview on FOX’s “Good Day New York“, the 66-year-old was asked about how her daughter is doing. To host Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes, she replied, “Under the circumstances, everybody is doing as well as they can.” Spilling more, she added, “And on the path towards healing.”





GaGa herself was not home in Los Angeles when the dognapping, which resulted in the shooting of dog walker Ryan Fischer, took place in February. The “Shallow” hitmaker is busy in Italy working on the production of “House of Gucci”, which she stars opposite Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

While Cynthia hasn’t been able to visit GaGa on set, she remains hopeful that she will able to soon. “I ask her every day, I haven’t been able to do that,” she said as referring to the lockdown in Italy. “Have to still be careful,” she added.

Aside from giving the newest update on GaGa’s condition, Cynthia came to the show to talk about her Born This Way foundation which currently provides mental health assistance to those who need help in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dognapping incident unraveled on Wednesday night, February 24. Fischer was walking GaGa’s three French Bulldogs down Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood when a white sedan pulled over next to him and two men jumped out to snatch two of her dogs, Koji and Gustav. The thugs shot Fischer when he refused to give away the pooches.

Both dogs have since been safely recovered and Fischer is expected to make a full recovery. Authorities believed that the incident was a part of some gang initiations since similar crimes have taken place around the Los Angeles area. Surveillance footage of the incident also unveiled that it was actually easy for the thugs to take the dogs into the car without having to shoot Fischer.