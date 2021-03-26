Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Negative’ Ex-Boyfriend Still Texts Her ‘Once in a While’

Instagram

Grilled about her love life by her sister Khloe Kardashian, the Poosh founder says she’s perfectly content being single prior to going public with her romance with Travis Barker.

AceShowbiz – Kourtney Kardashian has gotten candid about her love life. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who is currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, revealed that her “negative” ex-boyfriend still texted her “once in a while” when she was still single.

The 41-year-old TV personality made the revelation when speaking to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in a sneak peek of the Thursday, March 25 episode of “KUWTK”. When Khloe asked if she still communicated with an unnamed ex, she first assured, “No, never.”

Feeling satisfied with the Poosh founder’s answer, the former “Kocktails with Khloe” star went on to press, “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?” In response, the mother of three spilled, “Yeah, he’ll text me once in a while.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kourtney was asked by Khloe whether she was dating someone at that time. Responding to the question, Kourtney replied, “No, who would I be dating?” She also assured that she did not want to “date anyone” at that moment and claimed that she was “feeling really content with [her] own way of life.”

On the reason why Khloe dug the information about Kourtney’s relationship status, the girlfriend of Tristan Thompson divulged, “It’s our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me, you know, going after Kourtney’s sex life a little bit, she’s going to have to take one for the team.” She added, “Kim lives for the gossip and we’re here to make Kim happy.”

Although Khloe and Kourtney did not identify the latter’s ex, they seemingly talked about model Younes Bendjima. Kourtney and Younes dated for more than a year before parting ways in August 2018. After briefly reuniting in 2019, the former couple ultimately called it quits again.