Kerr: About a dozen Warriors received COVID-19 vaccine

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that approximately one dozen members of the team, apparently players and coaches, received the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The news of the inoculations arrives amid reports that some Warriors players do not intend to get the vaccine.

Despite the uncertainty from a few players, Kerr was pleased that he received his shot.

“We went yesterday to Kaiser right around the corner from Chase [Center in San Francisco], and I believe about 12 of us got vaccinated, players and coaches,” Kerr told the media roughly 90 minutes before tipoff against the Kings, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I was very happy to receive mine.”

Kerr disclosed that the players and coaches who were inoculated Thursday received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which means a second shot will not be necessary.

As noted, some Warriors players previously expressed an aversion to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, both Andrew Wiggins and Kent Bazemore indicated vaccinations are not in their future. Bazemore provided a blunt “no” when asked. Wiggins, meanwhile, said, “I don’t really see myself getting it anytime soon, unless forced to, somehow.”

Interestingly enough in light of Wiggins’ comments, NBA commissioner Adam Silver indicated earlier this month that “most players” likely will receive the vaccine, but the league will not institute any specific policy requiring them to get it.

However, the NBA recently incentivized receiving COVID-19 vaccines for teams, players, coaches and staffs. As part of the offer, the NBA suggested the league could relax “some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who are fully vaccinated, changes including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and even the ability to visit restaurants again,” per an NBA.com report.

The Warriors join the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat as NBA organizations that have disclosed receipt of COVID-19 vaccines to some extent since inoculations became more readily available to the general public. Some members of the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly expected to receive vaccination shots in the near future as well.