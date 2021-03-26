Kenya Places Stringent Restrictions on Nairobi and Surrounding Areas

There shall be a cessation of all movement by road, rail or air into and out of the disease-infected area as one zoned, area comprising of the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru. Effective midnight tonight, therefore, meaning effective Saturday, the 27th of March, 2021. The third wave of Covid-19 is at hand in Kenya. The positivity rate is the highest since the pandemic hit us last year. The death rate is devastating by all measures. And the stress that the pandemic is placing on our health system is unparalleled. Whereas the foregoing measures will indeed have some adverse effects on our economy and constrain our usual way of life, the measures are temporary and necessary to contain the spread of the disease and therefore, to stop further loss of life. I am personally convinced that the cost of not acting now would be far much greater.