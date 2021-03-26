Kendall Jenner Scolds Mom Kris Jenner for Sparking Pregnancy Rumors With Vague Tweet

Instagram

Weeks before clearing up confusion about whether she truly has a bun in the oven, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star confessed that she does ‘want kids so badly.’

Kendall Jenner has made it clear that she is not pregnant. Having been hit with pregnancy rumors among fans after Kris Jenner sent out a vague tweet, the former Victoria’s Secret model was quick to shrug off the swirling speculations, scolding her mother.

On Thursday, March 25, Kendall’s mother first wrote on Twitter, “You got this!!!” adding a baby bottle emoji and tagging the supermodel. A few hours later, the 25-year-old retweeted the post and penned, “Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!”

Kendall’s clarification came after Kris’ followers were convinced that the former is having a bun in the oven. One user in particular exclaimed in disbelief, “Wait what?” Another noted, “For a second I thought Kendall is pregnant and I got so excited but then I realized she is referring to when she was changing the baby’s diaper… unless?” A third raved, “Kendall finally pregnant, can’t wait to see the maternity photoshoot.”

Weeks before clearing up confusion about whether she is truly expecting her first child, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star confessed that she has baby fever while meeting Malika Haqq‘s 12-month-old son, Ace. In the Thursday episode of “KUWTK”, she told Malika, “Some days I’m like, ‘Hmmm…’ I think it started to hit me when I saw [Kylie Jenner] having a baby and one of my best friends having a baby, and she’s my age. I’m a little jealous. It’s fine.”

Responding to Kendall’s statements, Malika assured her that she has “plenty of time” to get pregnant. She went on to elaborate, “There’s so many things you can do before you have children… You do kind of want to feel like you really did a lot of stuff. You almost want to be bored.”

In a confessional, Kendall admitted that she is “the only one” in her family who does not have a child. She added, “During quarantine and sitting at home, naturally, you get pretty bored and start thinking about a lot of things. Sometimes I just see [Kylie’s daughter], Stormi, [Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter], True and [Kim Kardashian‘s youngest daughter], Chicago, all playing together and I’m just, like, … I want kids so badly. Soon, too.”