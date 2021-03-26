Kelly Clarkson Claims She Can’t ‘Imagine’ Getting Married Again After Brandon Blackstock Split

WENN/Avalon

When discussing marriage with actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her talk show, the ‘Since U Been Gone’ songstress acknowledges that divorce is ‘hardest on the kids.’

AceShowbiz –

Kelly Clarkson has made it clear that she is not ready to get married again following her split from Brandon Blackstock. The “Since U Been Gone” singer, who is currently in a divorce battle with her estranged husband, claimed that she “can’t even imagine” getting married again.

The 38-year-old made the revelation when speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday, March 24. “You’ve been married for two years. I mean, coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again. So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability-that level to say yes, and do it again,” she first told the guest, before asking, “Was that hard for you?”

In response to Kelly’s question, Gwyneth revealed, “Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again.” She added, “My husband – he requires that kind of presence and intimacy, and it was really hard for me. I wasn’t good at it before. I still struggle with it, but you will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time.”

Kelly, who filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, then replied, “I’m actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, that go through divorce, it’s almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me.” She further stressed, “I’m actually not looking for it.”

The “American Idol” alum went on to ask for co-parenting tips from the wife of “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk. “How did you learn co-parenting with your ex?” she asked. “Because co-parenting can be very difficult… I think divorce is hard on people, but it’s hardest for the kids and I’m from a divorced family too, twice over as a kid.”





For the answer, Gwyneth explained, “I think we made a commitment early on to be a family. Even though we weren’t a couple… we worked with a therapist who was amazing at helping us to communicate.” The ex-wife of Chris Martin continued, “I had talked to a lot of people, children of divorce, and I said, you know, ‘What can I learn from your experience?’ ”