Justin Bieber Did This to Make Sure ‘Justice’ Has ‘Its Own Identity’

According to his music director, the ‘Yummy’ singer scrapped leftover songs from his previous album and ‘started from scratch’ with his new studio installment.

Justin Bieber “started from scratch” with “Justice“.

The “Yummy” singer released his new album last week, just seven months after he brought out LP “Changes“. And though he’d always planned to make two records “back-to-back,” he was keen for them to be entirely separate projects and scrapped a number of songs leftover from the sessions for the earlier album.

His music director, Bernard ‘Harv’ Harvey – who also co-wrote and co-produced “Somebody” and “Peaches” for “Justice” – told Vulture, “The original plan was to do two albums back-to-back (but keep them separate). We literally started from scratch. We wanted Justice to have its own sound, its own identity, so we put those old songs back on the shelf.”

And to better establish the divide, Justin brought in a number of new writers, including Gregory ‘Aldae’ Hein.

“People know Justin as a pop star,” Aldae said of the shift. “I think he crushes the R&B, but I personally love this style of music more with him.”

And a high standard was set for the album early on in the process.

“It’s about making sure that this album is going to be the best album of the year,” Harv said. “Every producer and writer, we all had that same idea.”

Back in December (20), the 27-year-old singer held a meeting with his collaborators to talk about how “important” the record was to him.

“He talked about how important this album was to us, and how his name actually was translated to justice (from Latin_, and how important it was for him to make an impact, and how he was in this high position,” Aldae recalled. “He was calling on us to help be the vessel for what he wanted to channel into the world. He was very vulnerable with us about wanting to put that goodness into the songs.”

Once the recording was complete, it was a careful process to choose the 16 tracks that make up the album.

“It’s a format, how we track-list the album. We kind of let the album grow as you listen to it,” Harv said. “We literally sat down and listened to every song and made sure that they all sounded like they were on the same project.”

“For me, it was kind of hard, ’cause I had way more songs that were supposed to be on the album, but it just didn’t (fit together with the sound). That was a moment for me to be like, OK, it’s about the full body of work.”