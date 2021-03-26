Justin Bieber Confronts Paparazzi for Allegedly Taking Snaps Up Hailey Baldwin’s Skirt

Instagram

The ‘10,000 Hours’ singer calls out photographers swarming him and his wife as he’s suspicious that they’re taking inappropriate pictures of the model while the pair are entering a van.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber is being a protective husband to Hailey Baldwin. The Canadian pop star has got into a pretty tense situation with paparazzi during one of their latest encounters as he accused them of taking inappropriate pictures of his wife.

In a video shared by E! News, the 27-year-old singer and his model wife were exiting The Nice Guy after having dinner at the L.A. hotspot in West Hollywood, California on Thursday, March 25. They were swarmed by paparazzi as they were entering a private bus.

When the photographers quickly took snaps of the couple, Justin confronted them for allegedly taking pictures up Hailey’s. “Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?” he calmly asked but looked a bit annoyed after they were in the van.

Justin Bieber confronted paparazzi after entering a van with Hailey.

“Oh my god, please, Justin,” one photographer quickly responded. Another also rushed to their defense, asking, “Why would someone shoot under her skirt?” Justin replied, “That’s the question, right?”

One photog wondered, “Why would we do that?” while someone else offered to show the evidence, “Come on bro look at the videos…Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother.”

Despite Justin’s suspicion, a source involved in the incident tells E! News that it was not true. The source insists no one was trying to get any up-the-skirt photos and explains that “while photographers had to go underneath a curtain barrier set up on the sidewalk to get any shots of the couple, there was no intention of an under skirt shot.”

The heated situation with paparazzi aside, Justin and Hailey recently had a romantic vacation in Turks and Caicos, where they stayed in a beachfront villa. Earlier this month, the “Peaches” singer also released his new album “Justice” on March 19.