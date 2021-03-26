Joe Exotic’s Husband Hopes They Will Still Be on Good Terms Despite Divorce

Instagram

Before Dillon Passage announces his split from his husband of more than three years, the ‘Tiger King’ star takes to social media to share hints about the tension between them.

AceShowbiz –

Joe Exotic‘s husband keeps hope that they will be cool to one another despite their split. When confirming that he and the “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness” leading man are heading for divorce, Dillon Passage shared his expectation that they will still be on “good terms.”

The 25-year-old announced the shocking news via Instagram on Friday, March 26. He declared, “To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day.”

“We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way,” Dillon further noted. “I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

Prior to that, Dillon revealed when he met her husband of more than three years for the first time. “In November of 2017 I met Joe who was there for me during a difficult time in my life. After just 9 short months he was arrested and, for the last two and a half years, we have been apart. I’ve always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him,” he explained.

<br />

Dillon’s post came after Joe took to his own Instagram page to share hints about the tension between them. “Dillon thinks having to sleep alone and not have me out there is so rough and hard to deal with to the point he has to leave me. Now I don’t even have a home,” he began his message.

“Let me tell you what rough really is, spending every day locked in an 8×12 foot box, tied naked in a chair so long my wrists bleed and you s**t and piss on yourself, and for what? Just because they can,” the former Oklahoma zookeeper added. “Living on dirty concrete floors with food to eat that says ‘Not for human consumption’ on the box, watching kids hanging dead on the doors because they can’t handle the abuse that is dished out every day.”

“Begging for a photo from home just so you know you’re not forgotten by the one who made you a promise to stick with you for better or for worse to only abandon me near the end of proving this was all a mistake just to have someone else to sleep with and call a lover, while the man who gave up paying for his own defense so his husband could live some kind of enjoyable life while he lives through hell,” he concluded. “All I ever wanted was to mean something to someone. Why is that so much to ask? #justiceforjoeexotic.”

<br />

Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, wed Dillon on December 11, 2017. Two months before they tied the knot, Joe’s previous husband, Travis Maldonado, died after accidentally shooting himself.