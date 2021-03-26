Jessica Simpson Wonders If John Mayer Feels Apologetic for His Past Sexual Comments About Her

WENN/Avalon/Nikki Nelson

While she doesn’t need his public apology for her ex’s sexually charged comments about her, the fashion designer hopes that the rocker will find a way to tell her he’s sorry.

Jessica Simpson has opened up in her 2020 memoir “Open Book” about how she felt about her ex John Mayer‘s sexually and racially charged comments about her in the past. While she called out the rocker for likening her to “crack cocaine” when it came to sex and calling her “sexual napalm,” she wonders if he feels guilty about it.

“I mean he might not be sorry and that’s okay,” the fashion designer said when appearing on Tamron Hall‘s daytime talk show on Thursday, March 25. “We were kind of on, off, on, off at that time so, but, to talk about anybody sexually kind of is disrespectful. But, I mean that’s on him.”

When asked by the host, “Is there anything more he needs to do publicly in apologizing. Should he follow Justin Timberlake and do this public mea culpa for some of the very treatment?” the mother of three replied, “No, I mean I definitely don’t feel that I’m owed a public apology. I mean, you can’t take it back, you know.”

Noting that she has completely moved on and is now happily married to Eric Johnson (II), she added, “Now that I have the love of Eric it’s just such a different thing, and I wouldn’t expect an apology.” The “I Wanna Love You Forever” songstress, however, hopes that John will find a way to tell her he’s sorry. “I don’t think there’s a need for an apology because…I don’t know, I feel like people end up finding their way to let you know they’re sorry,” she explained.

On why she poured out her feelings about John’s sexual comments in her memoir, Jessica shared, “I’m a very forgiving person but I’m also honest. So, in the memoir if I’m going to talk about stuff that caused me pain I’m going to be honest about it, and that was a time in my life where I was very manipulated and very, also, like in love, or seemingly.”

In a 2010 interview with Playboy, John dished on his sexual relationship with his ex-girlfriend. “That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say,” he said of Jessica. “It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f**king snort you? If you charged me $10,000 to f**k you, I would start selling all my s**t just to keep f**king you.’ ” He later apologized for her remark in a 2017 New York Times profile, but even after that, he hasn’t found his way back into the spotlight.