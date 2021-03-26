Indonesia police probe suspicious package with wires attached By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


(Refiles to add dropped word “was” in paragraph 1)

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian police on Friday were investigating a suspicious package found in Jakarta with wires attached to it though an officer said it was suspected to be a fake device.

“The device didn’t explode. It’s still being investigated. It’s suspected to be a fake bomb, because there are wires that aren’t connected,” said Jakarta police officer Tubagus Ade Hidayat.

The suspicious package was found in the Cipinang area of East Jakarta at around dawn, media said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR