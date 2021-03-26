India’s top court rules in favour of Tata in long-drawn tussle with former chairman By Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s top court on Friday ruled in favour of autos-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group in its long-drawn legal tussle with former chairman Cyrus Mistry whose family firm owns an 18% stake in the group holding company, Tata Sons.
Mistry in 2016 was sacked from his job at the helm of Tata Sons, the holding company for the Tata Group, after he fell out with group patriarch Ratan Tata over corporate governance issues at Tata group companies.
The two sides have since been embroiled in a legal battle.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.