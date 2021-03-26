India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.27% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.27%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.27%, while the index added 1.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.82% or 42.10 points to trade at 765.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) added 4.44% or 402.45 points to end at 9460.00 and Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.99% or 95.80 points to 2498.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UPL Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.39% or 8.30 points to trade at 587.35 at the close. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.25% or 2.70 points to end at 213.70 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.72% or 18.55 points to 2561.90.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.49% to 9466.65, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was up 4.28% to settle at 2504.55 and Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.06% to close at 1509.45.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.97% to 214.60 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.58% to settle at 952.70 and ITC Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.17% to 210.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1020 to 651 and 56 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1583 rose and 1263 declined, while 168 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 9.02% to 20.6500.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.01% or 0.20 to $1725.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 2.07% or 1.21 to hit $59.77 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 1.81% or 1.12 to trade at $63.07 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.22% to 72.500, while EUR/INR fell 0.06% to 85.4265.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.797.