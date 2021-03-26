Home Business India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.27% By...

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.27% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.27%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 1.27%, while the index added 1.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.82% or 42.10 points to trade at 765.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) added 4.44% or 402.45 points to end at 9460.00 and Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.99% or 95.80 points to 2498.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UPL Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.39% or 8.30 points to trade at 587.35 at the close. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.25% or 2.70 points to end at 213.70 and Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) was down 0.72% or 18.55 points to 2561.90.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.49% to 9466.65, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was up 4.28% to settle at 2504.55 and Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which gained 4.06% to close at 1509.45.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.97% to 214.60 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.58% to settle at 952.70 and ITC Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.17% to 210.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1020 to 651 and 56 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1583 rose and 1263 declined, while 168 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 9.02% to 20.6500.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.01% or 0.20 to $1725.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 2.07% or 1.21 to hit $59.77 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 1.81% or 1.12 to trade at $63.07 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.22% to 72.500, while EUR/INR fell 0.06% to 85.4265.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.797.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©