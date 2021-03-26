Icardi states future intentions at PSG amid talk of summer sale being lined up

Mauro Icardi claims to “feel good” at Paris Saint-Germain and has stated his intention to honour a contract with the Ligue 1 champions that is due to run until 2024.

The Argentina international was snapped up by PSG on a permanent basis last summer after initially impressing on loan.

There have been suggestions that he could be on the move again in the next window, as alternative striking options are lined up at Parc des Princes, but the 28-year-old is eager to stay put.

What has been said?

Icardi told PSG’s official website of his experiences in France: “When I arrived on loan, I did all I could to be able to make a difference and help the team with my goals.

“It was a good year. So, I was very happy the club decided to take up the option on me and to propose to me to continue together for the next four years.

“For me, it was an honour and a source of pride, as I said on the first day I arrived in Paris. I feel good here, in a great team that wins trophies. That’s what a player looks for.”

Who are PSG being linked with?

Rumours of interest in Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi continue to rage in the French capital, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner allowing his contract to run down at Camp Nou.

PSG have also been linked with another Argentine goal-getter in the form of Sergio Aguero, with Manchester City’s all-time leading marksman another of those that is heading towards free agency.

There have been suggestions that Kylian Mbappe could move on, which would leave an attacking berth open, but efforts are still being made behind the scenes to get him tied down on fresh terms.

The bigger picture

Icardi has hit 27 goals for PSG through 53 appearances, but only seven of those have come this season.

More is expected of him, but the presence of fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout should aid his cause.

Icardi added on managerial change in Paris: “The arrival of the new coach was good for the squad, and for me who speaks Spanish, it was an added bonus! We can communicate better and speak in a different way.

“We also have to thank Thomas Tuchel for what he achieved for the club.

“Each coach has their way of working and their ideas about how to play. We have put ourselves at the disposal of the new coach and his staff from the first day.

“We wanted to come back as well as possible and start a new cycle to be able to achieve everything we want to, that is to say win matches and lift trophies.”

PSG remain in the hunt for Ligue 1 and French Cup success domestically in 2021, while a Champions League quarter-final date with Bayern Munich has been booked by a side that fell at the final hurdle to the same German opponents last season.

