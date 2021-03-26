‘I would like to play in a team that fights more’ – Almiron hints at Newcastle exit

Newcastle attacker Miguel Almiron has hinted that his future could lie away from the Magpies, saying he’d like to play for a team that fights more.

The Magpies are winless in six Premier League matches and find themselves in real relegation trouble, sitting just two points outside of the bottom three with a game in hand.

Almiron and his agent have hinted at a move away from Newcastle in the past, and the 26-year-old’s most recent comments could serve to increase speculation around his future.

What has been said?

“I would like to play in a team that fights more,” Almiron told Paraguayan radio station ABC Cardinal on Friday.