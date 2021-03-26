Houston PD: No evidence against Deshaun Watson submitted

The Deshaun Watson situation has become relatively quiet over the last few days.

According to KTRK, the Houston Police Department said Thursday that it has not yet received any evidence against Watson from attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 16 women who have sued the Texans quarterback for assault.

Buzbee said that his office would submit affidavits and other evidence on Monday, March 22. It’s unclear why he has not yet submitted the evidence.

No new lawsuits have been filed against Watson since the total reached 16 earlier this week.

The women who have filed lawsuits against the 25-year-old all allege that the three-time Pro Bowler exposed himself, touched them with his privates or forcibly kissed them.

The NFL has launched its own investigation into the incident and teams still interested in trading for the star quarterback are reportedly monitoring the situation.