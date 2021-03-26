Honey Boo Boo’s Sister Pumpkin Defends Her Against Trolls Making Fun of Her Appearance

Instagram

Pumpkin, who has been the former ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ star’s legal guardian, praises her 15-year-old sister for having ‘a beautiful soul’ after the teen receives many spiteful comments on Instagram.

Honey Boo Boo‘s sister has fiercely shut down mean critics against the reality star. Coming in defense of her 15-year-old sister, Lauryn Shannon a.k.a. Pumpkin clapped back at the online bullies, stating that the teen is nothing but “a beautiful soul.”

“She’s a beautiful soul who’s been through entirely to much for her age but still manages to give a person the shirt off her back when she may not have it to give,” the 21-year-old wrote on an Instagram post dated March 25. She then stressed that sharing a picture of long lashes and nails as what her sister did was not that big of a deal.

“She bust her a** in school and keeps her grades up so who gives a damn If she wants to throw on lashes or long nails for the week,” Pumpkin argued. She went on explaining that people change as they grow up. “Alana is 15 now she likes the long lashes & long nails but that doesn’t make her ‘ghetto, ratchet, poor, or grown.'”



“At 15 I’m glad the only things she worries about is her nails and lashes because as people most of her age she could definitely be involved in much worse,” Pumpkin went on to praise Boo Boo. “So next time before y’all go judging or name calling understand truly who Alana is and all the mean things you call her or the mean things you might say she’s still a child who has feelings.”

Joining Pumpkin in voicing support to Boo Boo was Internet celebrity and blogger Chris Crocker. In the comment section of the post, the 33-year-old wrote, “You’re a wonderful & strong person. I’m so glad she has you. [love emoticon] The negative people are miserable with themselves.”

Chris Crocker commented on Pumpkin’s Instagram post and showed his support.

Pumpkin stood for Boo Boo after her sister’s Instagram post on March 7 was quickly stormed with many hateful comments. At the time, Boo Boo posted a selfie photo of her sporting long lashes and nails. Along with it, the former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star wrote, “Can’t stand me? take a seat!”