Hayden Panettiere Alleged to Be ‘So Much Better’ Now After Years of Abusive Relationship

Hayden Panettiere didn’t let one crack from her past abusive relationship let her fall apart. Around eight months after speaking out about the alleged domestic battery she experienced at the hand of her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, the former Heroes star was said to be in a better state.

The 31-year-old actress was reported by PEOPLE to be in a “wonderful headspace” and putting her focus on the positives in her life. A source told the outlet, “Things are so much better and she’s really excited about her future.” The source added that she has some works waiting for her ahead “She’s got a few projects in the works,” the insider shared.

Besides the works waiting for her, Hayden has her 6-year-old daughter Kaya Evdokia with ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko. The source further revealed since Kaya has been living with her father in Ukraine, the “Scream 4” star is said to be “spending time with her.”

Besides having Kaya by her side, the source went on to say that Hayden and and her ex Wladimir are in good terms. The insider said, “She has an amazing relationship with Wlad. Things are going really well.”

Hayden and Wladimir began dating 2009. They split in 2011. The two then reconciled and took their relationship further by getting engaged in 2013. They welcomed baby Kaya on December 9, 2014 in Hawaii. Four years after Kaya’s birth, in August 2018, Hayden and Wladimir again went on their separate ways.

In the same month of her split from Wladimir, Hayden was linked to actor Brian. However, Hayden’s relationship with Brian turned turbulent. In February 2020, Brian was arrested and charged with domestic battery and interference in Jackson, Wyoming. Court documents obtained by TMZ unveiled that Brian punched Hayden with “a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

Hayden, who at first remained silent on the incident, gave her statement months later. “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve,” she said. “I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”