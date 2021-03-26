Halle Berry Gets Sizeable Reduce in Child Support Payments to Ex Gabriel Aubry

WENN/Roger Eldemire

Weeks after venting her frustration for having to pay her ex 16,000 dollars-a-month, the ‘Monster’s Ball’ actress is reported to have struck a new settlement for the expenses of their daughter.

Halle Berry has just made a major saving – her monthly child support payments to her ex, Gabriel Aubry, have been slashed in half.

The Oscar winner was ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 (£11,600)-a-month following the couple’s split, so he could cover expenses for their 13-year-old daughter Nahla, but thanks to a new settlement, Halle now has to pay her ex $8,000 (£5,800)-a-month.

As part of the deal, obtained by The Blast, Halle has agreed to pay “retroactive” support to Gabriel and cover Nahla’s private school tuition and health insurance.

The “Monster’s Ball” star has also agreed to pay Gabriel additional child support if her income exceeds $1.95 million (£1.4 million) in any given year, and she must also contribute $5,000 (£3,640) to Gabriel’s attorney’s fees and costs.

The former lovers have also agreed to exchange annual income information and tax returns, as well as other documents.

Back in February, Halle expressed her frustration for having to pay child support for Gabriel. “I feel if a woman or man is having to pay child support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong,” she vented after a fan defended her “Women don’t owe you s**t” post.

“I understand some parents [man or woman] may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so,” the 54-year-old said before calling out the “outdated” laws for allowing such unfair financial arrangement.