Griffin: Lonzo Ball ‘made it clear’ he wants to play for Pelicans

Lonzo Ball’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans will continue to be a storyline throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign and into the offseason.

However, Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin provided a little more clarity on the situation while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying Ball “has made it clear” he wants to stay in New Orleans, per Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells.

Ball drew plenty of trade interest around the league leading up to Thursday’s deadline, but the Pelicans ultimately decided to hold on to the 23-year-old, who is having a career year.

The UCLA product will become a restricted free agent this offseason and is reportedly seeking a deal worth $20 million per year. He’s also reportedly keen on the possibility of joining the New York Knicks.

LaVar Ball recently said he wants his son out of New Orleans, but it appears Lonzo won’t take his father’s opinion into consideration when thinking about his future in the NBA.