Global recovery hopes drive European stocks to 1-week high

European stocks hit one-week highs on Friday, with economy-linked sectors such as miners and autos leading the way as investors balanced worries about surging coronavirus cases with the prospect of a strong U.S. economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street. The benchmark was on course for its fourth straight weekly rise.

Mining, automakers and oil & gas stocks gave the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, while technology sector also rose.

Trading earlier this week was subdued by worries about new lockdowns and a slow pace of vaccination in the euro zone, but optimism about a stimulus-driven recovery in the United States brightened the outlook for global growth.

“It has been notable this week that for all the concerns about a slowdown in Europe and a delay to an economic reopening, any dips in European stocks have been fairly shallow ones,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets wrote in a note.

“This suggests that for all of the concerns about valuations, in Europe at least the appetite for stocks is still there.”

Miners got a boost from higher commodity prices on hopes of a strong global economic recovery, with shares in Rio Tinto , Glencore and BHP Group up between 2.7% and 3.4%.