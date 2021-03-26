Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.87% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.87%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.87%, while the index climbed 0.87%, and the index gained 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Covestro AG (DE:), which rose 4.10% or 2.220 points to trade at 56.360 at the close. Meanwhile, Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) added 4.09% or 1.480 points to end at 37.625 and Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) was up 3.88% or 1.510 points to 40.450 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.17% or 1.050 points to trade at 88.860 at the close. BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.66% or 0.465 points to end at 69.845 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was down 0.60% or 0.67 points to 110.78.

The top performers on the MDAX were Aurubis AG (DE:) which rose 6.26% to 70.320, Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 4.41% to settle at 10.900 and Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.27% to close at 116.33.

The worst performers were Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.11% to 29.630 in late trade, Scout24 AG (DE:) which lost 0.94% to settle at 63.450 and Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.73% to 34.060 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 6.47% to 25.680, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was up 6.13% to settle at 24.250 and New Work SE (DE:) which gained 3.45% to close at 225.00.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 2.73% to 25.680 in late trade, Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.11% to settle at 29.630 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which was down 0.69% to 130.200 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 541 to 138 and 69 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 7.93% to 18.47 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.36% or 6.20 to $1731.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 3.71% or 2.17 to hit $60.73 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 3.92% or 2.43 to trade at $64.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.26% to 1.1794, while EUR/GBP fell 0.17% to 0.8549.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.718.

