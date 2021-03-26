Georgia lawmaker arrested outside governor’s office By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5


(Reuters) – U.S. State Representative from Georgia Park Cannon said she was released after being arrested on Thursday for standing outside governor Brian Kemp’s office as he signed a law setting broad curbs on voting in the state.

Activists said the law championed by Republicans aimed to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the presidential race.

A video https://twitter.com/AttorneyGriggs/status/1375219999057530883, posted by Cannon’s lawyer, shows state police officials taking her away from a government building, as she demanded to know why she was being arrested.

She later tweeted that she had been released from jail, and said she was not the first and won’t be the last Georgian to be arrested for fighting voter suppression.

“I’d love to say I’m the last, but we know that isn’t true,” Cannon tweeted.

Kemp’s office and the Georgia State patrol did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments.

The new voting provisions add a new ID requirement for absentee ballots and limit ballot drop boxes.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR