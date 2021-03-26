Home Business France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.61% By...

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.61%, while the index climbed 0.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which rose 8.67% or 1.91 points to trade at 23.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) added 2.73% or 1.35 points to end at 50.74 and Capgemini SE (PA:) was up 2.68% or 3.80 points to 145.75 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Safran SA (PA:), which fell 1.07% or 1.25 points to trade at 115.30 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 0.83% or 0.30 points to end at 36.40 and Pernod Ricard SA (PA:) was down 0.76% or 1.20 points to 157.75.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) which rose 8.67% to 23.93, Eramet SA (PA:) which was up 5.19% to settle at 56.30 and TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which gained 4.17% to close at 6.64.

The worst performers were Technip Energies BV (PA:) which was down 2.26% to 12.31 in late trade, Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which lost 1.85% to settle at 80.42 and SES (PA:) which was down 1.69% to 6.88 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 385 to 204 and 77 ended unchanged.

Shares in ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 8.67% or 1.91 to 23.93. Shares in Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (PA:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 2.73% or 1.35 to 50.74. Shares in Capgemini SE (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 2.68% or 3.80 to 145.75. Shares in ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.67% or 1.91 to 23.93.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.36% or 6.20 to $1731.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 3.71% or 2.17 to hit $60.73 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 3.92% or 2.43 to trade at $64.38 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.26% to 1.1794, while EUR/GBP fell 0.17% to 0.8549.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.718.

