Focus on recovery rhetoric help most Asian shares rise

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Most emerging Asian share markets

climbed on Friday as investors focused on signs of economic

recovery, taking positive cues from a bounce back in Chinese

equities even as concerns from rising tensions between the West

and Beijing loomed.

MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia index rose 0.4% after

hitting a near three-month low on Thursday, while the Shanghai

Composite Index gained 0.8%, snapping a three-day losing

streak.

In tandem with the broader gains, stocks in Taiwan,

India, Indonesia and South Korea climbed

nearly 1%.

China is expected to lead the recovery of East Asian and

Pacific economies this year, but many nations will record

sub-par growth as they struggle to emerge from the coronavirus

pandemic, according to new World Bank forecasts.

Meanwhile, the IMF upgraded South Korea’s 2021 growth

forecast to 3.6% from 3.1% previously, supported by a rebound in

tech exports and added fiscal stimulus.

However, concerns remained over the broader outlook for

equities as a Reuters poll showed another bond market sell-off

is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in

financial markets.

Worries about escalating tensions between the United States

and Beijing – both key trading partners of countries in the

region – also weighed on investor sentiment.

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to push China to

play by international rules and said he would prevent China from

passing the United States to become the most powerful country in

the world.

Indian shares bounced back after shedding about 3%

in last two sessions but were set for their worst week in five

as rising coronavirus cases threatened to prolong the economic

impact of the pandemic.

The country has put a temporary hold on all major exports of

the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum

Institute of India to meet domestic demand, two sources told

Reuters.

Authorities ordered people indoors in some towns in western

India as the number of new coronavirus infections hit the

highest in five months on Thursday.

Mizuho Bank analysts said the latest wave will smudge

recovery prospects but will not derail it given the absence of

any stringent lockdowns.

On Thursday, the Philippine central bank joined its

regional peers in keeping key interest rates steady.

With only three trading days left in March, Philippine and

Indian shares were set to underperform regional peers.

Regional currencies were a mixed bag as the U.S. dollar

traded near multi-month highs, while China’s yuan inched up on

as Beijing vowed continued support for its economy.

The Singapore dollar and the Indian rupee

climbed about 0.2%, while Thai baht and Taiwan dollar

weakened.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0433 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.08 -5.51 1.54 6.29

China +0.08 -0.22 1.37 -1.82

India +0.17 +0.79 0.82 3.29

Indonesia +0.00 -2.64 0.82 3.25

Malaysia +0.00 -2.99 0.00 -1.81

Philippines -0.04 -1.11 -0.41 -8.21

S.Korea +0.21 -3.95 0.91 5.65

Singapore +0.13 -1.95 0.43 10.95

Taiwan -0.14 -0.58 1.42 10.56

Thailand -0.16 -3.79 -0.05 8.34

(Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR