Focus on recovery rhetoric help most Asian shares rise

Most emerging Asian share markets

climbed on Friday as investors focused on signs of economic

recovery, taking positive cues from a bounce back in Chinese

equities even as concerns from rising tensions between the West

and Beijing loomed.

MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia index rose 0.4% after

hitting a near three-month low on Thursday, while the Shanghai

Composite Index gained 0.8%, snapping a three-day losing

streak.

In tandem with the broader gains, stocks in Taiwan,

India, Indonesia and South Korea climbed

nearly 1%.

China is expected to lead the recovery of East Asian and

Pacific economies this year, but many nations will record

sub-par growth as they struggle to emerge from the coronavirus

pandemic, according to new World Bank forecasts.

Meanwhile, the IMF upgraded South Korea’s 2021 growth

forecast to 3.6% from 3.1% previously, supported by a rebound in

tech exports and added fiscal stimulus.

However, concerns remained over the broader outlook for

equities as a Reuters poll showed another bond market sell-off

is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in

financial markets.

Worries about escalating tensions between the United States

and Beijing – both key trading partners of countries in the