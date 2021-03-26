Five X-factor players to watch in the Sweet 16

March Madness is great at creating stars.

The players who rack up points or hit buzzer-beaters become the names we remember for years to come. Deeper down each roster though, there are players acting as unsung heroes and helping their teams survive and advance.

Whether it’s with defense, rebounding or smart decision-making, the X-factors on every roster have a chance to change the outcome of games up and down the bracket.

These five should be major players during the Sweet Sixteen and beyond.

Chaundee Brown – Michigan

Michigan is playing shorthanded without shooter Isaiah Livers. His scoring ability stretches defenses thin enough for Michigan to find points in the paint or driving lanes to the rim.

In the second round against LSU, Livers’ role was filled by Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown. He was everywhere on both ends of the floor, adding 21 points on just nine attempts from the field. If Florida State has to give him the same level of respect teams typically pay to Livers, the Wolverine offense opens up. Against a long and rangy Seminoles team, that’s a crucial difference.