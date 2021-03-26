Facebook plans to reopen California HQ on May 10 By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration



(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Friday it plans to reopen its Menlo Park, California headquarters with 10% occupancy on May 10, if the COVID-19 situation begins to improve.

Major tech companies including Facebook were among the fastest to shift to work from home during last year’s lockdowns and have regularly extended the freedom to continue do so for their employees.

The social media company said its offices in Fremont and Sunnyvale are also scheduled to reopen at 10% capacity on May 17 and May 24 respectively, while its San Francisco office would reopen on June 7.

Ride-sharing firm Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc said on Thursday it plans to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29, and provide an option for its staff to return to work on a “voluntary basis”. (https://reut.rs/3tY6SQR)