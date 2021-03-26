Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators to okay Analog Devices’ $21 billion Maxim buy

© Reuters.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions U.S. semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:)’s proposed $21 billion takeover of rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:), a person familiar with the matter said.
The deal, ADI’s biggest, will boost its market share in automotive and 5G chipmaking, enabling it to better compete with larger rivals including Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:).
