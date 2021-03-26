Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators to okay Analog Devices’ $21 billion Maxim buy

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to approve without conditions U.S. semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:)’s proposed $21 billion takeover of rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:), a person familiar with the matter said.

The deal, ADI’s biggest, will boost its market share in automotive and 5G chipmaking, enabling it to better compete with larger rivals including Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:).

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR