Ethiopia’s PM says Eritrea agreed to withdraw troops from border area By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during a question and answer session with lawmakers in Addis Ababa
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Eritrea has agreed to withdraw it troops from its border with Ethiopia, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said on Friday, days after first acknowledging that Eritrean forces had entered the northern Tigray region during an almost five-month-old war.
“Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border,” Abiy said in a statement he tweeted the day after arriving in Eritrea’s capital Asmara to meet with President Isaias Afwerki.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.