ERC-20 Is Primed to Change The Global Financial Landscape By CoinQuora



ERC-20 Is Primed to Change The Global Financial Landscape



has its influence stretching all the way from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to digital art.

Last year alone, the NFT-centric tokenization market has grown exponentially.

Ethereum blockchain currently powers several crypto offerings including stablecoins, wrapped tokens, NFTs, etc.

Interest in blockchain has continued to grow especially with mainstream players like JP Morgan, Amazon (NASDAQ:), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:).

The Ethereum ERC-20 economy is set to change the global financial landscape. Ethereum has effectively laid the foundation of a multi-billion dollar economy which has its influence stretching all the way from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to digital art.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in particular, have been all the rage in recent months. With some digital collecti…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora