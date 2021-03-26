ERC-20 Is Primed to Change The Global Financial Landscape By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

  • has its influence stretching all the way from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to digital art.
  • Last year alone, the NFT-centric tokenization market has grown exponentially.
  • Ethereum blockchain currently powers several crypto offerings including stablecoins, wrapped tokens, NFTs, etc.
  • Interest in blockchain has continued to grow especially with mainstream players like JP Morgan, Amazon (NASDAQ:), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:).

The Ethereum ERC-20 economy is set to change the global financial landscape. Ethereum has effectively laid the foundation of a multi-billion dollar economy which has its influence stretching all the way from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to digital art.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in particular, have been all the rage in recent months. With some digital collecti…

